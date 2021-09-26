France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries: Macron

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday.
"The injustice is that in other continents, obviously, vaccination is very late... We have to go faster, stronger," he said in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris.
