France's Macron says G7 is opportunity to convince India, Brazil over Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan is an opportunity to convince big emerging states such as India and Brazil regarding Ukraine.

Macron spoke to the reporters a day after calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's surprise visit at the summit a "game changer," as the two met for talks on the sidelines of the event on Saturday.