G7 chance to convince India, Brazil on Ukraine: Macron

France's Macron says G7 is opportunity to convince India, Brazil over Ukraine

Macron spoke to the reporters a day after calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's surprise visit at the summit

Reuters
Reuters, Hiroshima, Japan,
  • May 21 2023, 08:46 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 08:58 ist
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks to journalists in Hiroshima. Credit: AFP Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan is an opportunity to convince big emerging states such as India and Brazil regarding Ukraine.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war not economic or political issue, Modi tells Zelenskyy as conflict casts its shadow on India's G20 presidency

Macron spoke to the reporters a day after calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's surprise visit at the summit a "game changer," as the two met for talks on the sidelines of the event on Saturday. 

World news
G7
G7 summit
Emmanuel Macron
India
Brazil
Ukraine
Narendra Modi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

