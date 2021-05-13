Gaza rockets prompt diversion of Tel Aviv flights

Gaza rockets prompt diversion of Tel Aviv flights

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • May 13 2021, 12:52 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 12:52 ist
Incoming passenger planes scheduled to land at Israel's Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv were being diverted on May 13 to a southern airport amid rocket fire from Gaza, the airports authority said. Credit: AFP Photo

All passenger flights to Israel's Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv were being diverted to a southern airport Thursday amid persistent rocket fire from Gaza, the airports authority said.

Follow live updates on Israel-Palestine conflict here

It said guidelines were in place for passenger planes to land at Ramon airport near the southern resort city of Eilat from early Thursday.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Gaza
Palestine

What's Brewing

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

 