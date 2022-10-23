Giorgia Meloni takes over as Italy's first woman PM

Giorgia Meloni takes over as Italy's first woman Prime Minister

In a ceremony in Rome, she held 90 minutes of talks with outgoing premier Mario Draghi before he symbolically handed over to Meloni a bell used in cabinet debates

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • Oct 23 2022, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 16:29 ist
Italy's new Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni rings the bell as she presides over her government's first Cabinet meeting on October 23. Credit: AFP Photo

Giorgia Meloni on Sunday formally took office as Italy's first woman prime minister, four weeks after her far-right party swept to victory in general elections.

In a ceremony in Rome, she held 90 minutes of private talks with outgoing premier Mario Draghi before he symbolically handed over to Meloni a small bell used in cabinet debates.

Giorgia Meloni
World news
World Politics
Italy

