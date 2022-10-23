Giorgia Meloni takes over as Italy's first woman Prime Minister

Giorgia Meloni on Sunday formally took office as Italy's first woman prime minister, four weeks after her far-right party swept to victory in general elections.
In a ceremony in Rome, she held 90 minutes of private talks with outgoing premier Mario Draghi before he symbolically handed over to Meloni a small bell used in cabinet debates.
