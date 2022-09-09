'God save the King!' Smiling Charles greets crowd at palace

A smiling King Charles III shook hands with some of the thousands of well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace Friday as he returned to London following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Shouting "God save the King" and with an impromptu burst of the reworded national anthem, members of the crowd greeted Charles and Queen Consort Camilla after they emerged from their car following a flight from Scotland.

Also Read | Crowning a new monarch: What to expect

The royal standard was raised for the first time in Charles's reign, as the new monarch and Camilla inspected bouquets of flowers left on the palace fence by members of the public, before entering their new London home.

The royal couple had been visiting the queen at her Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands before her death on Thursday.

Charles was due to hold an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was only appointed by the queen on Tuesday, before delivering a televised address to the nation at 6:00 pm