GOP Senator Lindsey Graham proposes raising commercial pilot retirement age to 67

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday said he is proposing legislation that would raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67 from 65.
Graham's proposal would require pilots over the age of 65 to maintain a first-class medical certification, which must be renewed every six months.
Also Read | Biden feeling 'much, much better' after Covid diagnosis
The proposal comes as many regional airlines have said they face significant pilot shortages.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube