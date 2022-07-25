GOP senator proposes raising pilot retirement age to 67

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham proposes raising commercial pilot retirement age to 67

The proposal comes as many regional airlines have said they face significant pilot shortages

  • Jul 25 2022, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 21:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday said he is proposing legislation that would raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67 from 65.

Graham's proposal would require pilots over the age of 65 to maintain a first-class medical certification, which must be renewed every six months.

The proposal comes as many regional airlines have said they face significant pilot shortages.

