Greek jet crashes into Ionian Sea, pilot dead

The two-seater jet was conducting a training exercise when it crashed

Reuters
Reuters, Athens,
  • Jan 30 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 22:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

One pilot died in an F-4 fighter jet crash in the Ionian Sea off western Greece on Monday and rescuers were searching for the jet's second pilot, the Greek defence minister said.

The two-seater jet was conducting a training exercise when it crashed 25 nautical miles (46 km) south of the airport of Andravida in the Peloponnese peninsula, the semi-state Athens News Agency reported.

Greece first acquired the US-made F-4, or Phantom fighter jets, in 1974.

Greece
World news

