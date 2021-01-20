How to watch the 2021 US presidential inauguration

The 59th presidential inauguration will be largely virtual but will still feature a number of ceremonial events and celebrations. Here’s what’s happening and how to watch from home.

The Day’s Events

Coverage will begin around 10 a.m. Eastern, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for later in the morning on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington. Kamala Harris will first be sworn in as vice president by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Joe Biden will then be sworn in as president by Chief Justice John Roberts at noon. The ceremony will feature a musical performance from Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem. Garth Brooks is also expected to perform.

Biden and Harris, along with their spouses, Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, will then conduct a review of the military and visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns. They will be joined by three former presidents and their wives, who will also be present at the swearing-in: Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Finally, Biden and Harris will head to the White House. Instead of a parade along Pennsylvania Avenue, a virtual parade hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn at 3:15 p.m. will showcase performers and speakers from across the country. Jon Stewart will make an appearance, and musical acts including Earth Wind & Fire will perform.

How To Watch The Inauguration and Parade

— The New York Times will stream the inauguration live, accompanied by analysis and coverage from its reporters.

— The Biden Inaugural Committee will broadcast an official livestream of all events on its website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. The White House will also stream the inauguration live.

— Television networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, PBS, NBC and MSNBC, will air live coverage of the inauguration.

— The Roku Channel will carry streams from several news outlets.

— The streaming network Newsy will carry the inauguration via a number of cable providers and streaming platforms.

— Actor Keke Palmer will host an inauguration livestream for children from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will include a message from Jill Biden. The Presidential Inaugural Committee will stream the special on YouTube. It will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and Discovery Education.

All About The Prime-time Celebration

At 8:30 p.m., Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute event that will include remarks from the new president and vice president and performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi, as well as Foo Fighters, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bruce Springsteen.

— The New York Times will stream the prime-time celebration live.

— ABC, CBS, CNN, PBS, NBC and MSNBC will air the special on television.

— The Biden Inaugural Committee will carry the official livestream on its website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

— For those without cable television, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DirecTV and U-verse will also be carrying the special live.