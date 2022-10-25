IAEA preparing to inspect two sites in Ukraine over 'dirty bomb' claims

IAEA to inspect 2 Ukraine sites over 'dirty bomb' claim

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 25 2022, 05:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 05:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The UN nuclear watchdog is preparing to send inspectors in the coming days to two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv's request, it said on Monday, in an apparent reaction to Russian claims that Ukraine could deploy a so-called dirty bomb, which Ukraine denies.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on Sunday about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine," the IAEA said in a statement, adding that both were already subject to its inspections and one was inspected a month ago.

"The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days," it added.

