If elected, would implement Covid-19 plan on 'Day 1': Joe Biden

AFP
AFP, Wilmington, United States,
  • Aug 21 2020, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 11:31 ist
Joe Biden said Thursday while accepting the Democratic Party's nomination for president that he would implement a national plan to battle the coronavirus pandemic on his first day in office if he is elected.

"If I'm your president, on Day 1 we'll implement the national strategy I've been laying out since March," he said, adding that President Donald Trump's failure to protect more Americans from the deadly virus was "unforgivable."

"We'll take the muzzle off our experts so the public gets the information they need and deserve -- honest, unvarnished truth," he added.

