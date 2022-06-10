IMF delegation to visit crisis-hit Sri Lanka on June 20

IMF delegation to visit crisis-hit Sri Lanka on June 20 for talks

The island nation of 22 million people is grappling with shortages of essentials

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Jun 10 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 14:29 ist

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will visit Sri Lanka on June 20 for talks as the country looks for a loan programme from the lender to deal with its worst economic crisis in seven decades, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

Also read: Lankan PM urges IMF to 'expedite' bailout, says only India providing money for fuel

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe "was hopeful that a staff-level agreement would be reached by the end of the month," his office said in a statement.

The island nation of 22 million people is grappling with shortages of essentials, including fuel, cooking gas and medicines, after it ran out of foreign currency for even basic imports.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IMF
Sri Lanka
International Monetary Fund
Ranil Wickremesinghe
World news

What's Brewing

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

24-year-old from Gujarat marries herself, see pics

24-year-old from Gujarat marries herself, see pics

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

 