IMF to talk to Pak political parties on bailout deal

IMF to talk to Pakistan political parties including Imran Khan's PTI on bailout deal

The new bailout programme, a nine-month stand-by arrangement, is going to be taken up by the lender's board on July 12. 

Reuters
Reuters, Karachi, Pakistan,
  • Jul 07 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 16:26 ist
IMF logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The International Monetary Fund is seeking support of Pakistan's political parties, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, for a recently announced $3 billion bailout programme, an IMF official said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read: Imran Khan approaches Supreme Court against Islamabad High Court order on Toshakhana corruption case

The IMF's resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement that the meetings with political parties were to "seek assurances of their support for the key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program ahead of the approaching national elections."

Pakistan is scheduled to hold national elections by early November. The new bailout programme, a nine-month stand-by arrangement, is going to be taken up by the lender's board on July 12. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
IMF
International Monetary Fund
PTI
Imran Khan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

 