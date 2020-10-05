In Mexico, 103-year-old woman said to survive Covid-19

In Mexico, 103-year-old woman said to survive Covid-19

AFP
AFP, Mexico City,
  • Oct 05 2020, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 09:53 ist
A 103-year-old Mexican woman survived Covid-19. Credit: Reuters Photo (Representative Image)

A 103-year-old Mexican woman suffering from a chronic pulmonary disease has survived a bout of Covid-19, the Mexican Social Security Institute announced.

The institute (IMSS), which is part of the Mexican healthcare system, said the woman, identified only as Dona Maria, had been hospitalised for 11 days.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

She had tested positive for the virus but, despite her pulmonary problems, did not have other aggravating factors such as diabetes, obesity or high blood pressure.

"That's what contributed to her treatment," the IMSS said in a statement Saturday.

The woman was admitted on September 22 to a regional hospital in Guadalajara in western Jalisco state, suffering from fever, breathing trouble and a runny nose. She did not require a ventilator.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"She was always very cheerful, lucid, talking to the doctors. Even at the end, she urged us to take care of ourselves. Her progression was very good; her symptoms have disappeared," said hospital director David Sanchez.

The patient returned home on Friday. Pictures released by the IMSS show her applauding her doctors while being rolled out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

Mexico has tallied 7,57,953 people infected and 78,880 coronavirus deaths since February.

15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

One of the more surprising cases was that of a 118-year-old man in southeastern Tabasco state who was diagnosed July 25 and has survived.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mexico
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

When the largest animal deafens

When the largest animal deafens

Choose the smart way to invest money

Choose the smart way to invest money

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

 