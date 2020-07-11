Indian Ambassador holds virtual interaction with Sikh leaders in US

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held a virtual interaction with members of the Sikh community in the United States, during which the participating diaspora leaders pledged to contribute in India's development with particular focus on Punjab.

“Wonderful interaction with prominent members of the vibrant Sikh Indian-American community,” Sandhu said in a tweet soon after the virtual interaction on Friday, which was attended by about 100 eminent Sikh leaders.

During the two-hour-long virtual meeting, the ambassador briefed the community on India-US strategic ties and praised their immense contribution in the socio-economic milieu of the United States and development of India.

The Sikh leaders expressed interest in helping to develop Punjab, in sectors such as education and the environment.

“There was lot of enthusiasm to do something towards the overall development of Punjab,” according to a participating official.

During his previous postings here in various capacities, Ambassador Sandhu has been instrumental in engaging the Sikh diaspora.

He had played a key role in the first-ever meeting of the Sikh community leaders here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit in 2016.