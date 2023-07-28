Indian authorities trying to find 'depressed' Hyderabad woman after mother seeks help to bring her back

The Consulate General of India in Chicago is trying to locate a woman student hailing from Hyderabad who is reported to be depressed, starving and has said that all assistance will be provided to her.

The woman, who hails from Telangana and came to the US to pursue higher education, was seen on a street in Chicago on the verge of starvation. Her mother has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his help to bring her back home.

In a letter that was posted on the Twitter page of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Khaleequr Rahman, the mother said her daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the USA to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit in August 2021.

“For the last two months she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youth, we came to know that my daughter is in deep depression and her entire belongings have been stolen due to which she is on the verge of starvation and was spotted on roads of Chicago, USA," the mother said in her letter.

India's Consulate in Chicago is trying to locate her.

“The Consulate is aware of the case of Syeda Lulu Minaj Zaidi. With the help of local police and NGOs, the Consulate is trying to locate her. The Consulate will extend all possible Consular, medical, or other support she might need,” the Consulate General of India in Chicago told PTI.

Update on Syeda Minhaj Zaidi: I was able to get in touch with Mr.Mukarram, who is a social worker in Chicago. He and his family met her & she is right now admitted into a hospital. He told me that she is in major depression & mentally unstable condition due to the financial… https://t.co/fLoHM0rEAC pic.twitter.com/3LyfXCYxqi — Khaleequr Rahman (@Khaleeqrahman) July 26, 2023

Rahman in an update on his Twitter page said he was able to get in touch with an individual, Mukarram, who is a social worker in Chicago.

He and his family met Zaidi and she is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

He further said he was informed that she was depressed and in a mentally unstable condition due to the financial situation she got into as she could not get a job in the US. She needs to get out of the depression in order to travel back to India, Rahman said quoting Mukarram.

The BRS leader said he would request Jaishankar to help Zaidi's mother to travel to the US.