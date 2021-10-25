Internet services interrupted in Sudanese capital Khartoum

Internet services interrupted in Sudan capital Khartoum

Reuters
Reuters, Khartoum,
  • Oct 25 2021, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 11:04 ist
Internet services were interrupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum early on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

Several local media reports said internet services were down.

Military forces arrested several members of Sudan's civilian leadership early on Monday, Al Hadath TV reported, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese people to take to the streets to resist any military coup.

