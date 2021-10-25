Internet services interrupted in Sudanese capital Khartoum

Internet services were interrupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum early on Monday, a Reuters witness said.
Several local media reports said internet services were down.
Military forces arrested several members of Sudan's civilian leadership early on Monday, Al Hadath TV reported, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese people to take to the streets to resist any military coup.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact
Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert
Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat
'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy
DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru
Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it