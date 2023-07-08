Iran hangs two men over deadly shrine attack

Iran executed two men on Saturday over an attack on a Shi'ite shrine that killed at least 13 people in October and was claimed by the militant group Islamic State, semi-official Iranian news agencies reported on Saturday.
Fars and ISNA news agencies said the two were hanged in the southern city of Shiraz.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet
Finding Dakhni food
Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held
Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail
How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint
Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps
Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago