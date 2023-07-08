Iran hangs two men over deadly shrine attack

Iran hangs two men over deadly shrine attack

Fars and ISNA news agencies said the two were hanged in the southern city of Shiraz.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 08 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 10:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Iran executed two men on Saturday over an attack on a Shi'ite shrine that killed at least 13 people in October and was claimed by the militant group Islamic State, semi-official Iranian news agencies reported on Saturday.

Fars and ISNA news agencies said the two were hanged in the southern city of Shiraz.

