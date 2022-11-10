Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile

Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile

The hypersonic missile was developed to counter air defence shields, commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards aerospace unit said

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Nov 10 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 15:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Raytheon Missiles & Defense/Handout via Reuters

Iran has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all defence systems, General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of its Revolutionary Guards aerospace unit, said Thursday.

"This hypersonic ballistic missile was developed to counter air defence shields," Hajizadeh said, quoted by Iran's Fars news agency. "It will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defence."

