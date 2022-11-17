Iran accuses Israel, West of planning civil war

Iranian Foreign Minister accuses Israel, Western intelligence of planning civil war in country

His comments come after seven people were killed in what state media labelled a 'terrorist attack'

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 17 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 16:26 ist
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Credit: Reuters Photo

Iran's foreign minister accused Israel and Western intelligence services of planning to divide Iran and start a civil war on Thursday, a day after seven people were killed in the southwestern city of Izeh in what state media presented as a "terrorist attack".

Read | At least four killed in 'terrorist attack' in Iran's Khuzestan province

"Various security services, Israel and some Western politicians who have made plans for civil war, destruction and the disintegration of Iran, should know that Iran is not Libya or Sudan," Hossein Amirabdollahian tweeted, adding that Iranians would not fall for such plans.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Iran
World news

What's Brewing

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

 