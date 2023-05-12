Islamabad High Court grants two-week bail to Imran Khan

Islamabad High Court grants two-week bail to Imran Khan in corruption case

The court approved the bail after the Supreme Court on Thursday said his arrest earlier in the week was unlawful

AFP
AFP, Islamabad,
  • May 12 2023, 15:50 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 15:56 ist
Imran Khan. Credit: AP Photo

Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan was granted two weeks of bail by Islamabad High Court on Friday in a graft case, private television channel Geo News reported.

The court approved the bail after the Supreme Court on Thursday said his arrest earlier in the week, which sparked riots across the country, was "unlawful."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
Imran Khan

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river

NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

 