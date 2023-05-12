Islamabad High Court grants two-week bail to Imran Khan in corruption case

Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan was granted two weeks of bail by Islamabad High Court on Friday in a graft case, private television channel Geo News reported.
The court approved the bail after the Supreme Court on Thursday said his arrest earlier in the week, which sparked riots across the country, was "unlawful."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river
Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?
Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy
Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion
The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves
'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline
Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station
WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants
Modi's space push for India counts on private players