Islamic State group claims Kabul rocket attacks

AFP
AFP, Beirut,
  • Nov 21 2020, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 19:45 ist
Police officers stand guard after rockets hit residential areas in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for deadly rocket attacks Saturday on densely populated parts of the Afghan capital, in a statement on its Telegram channels.

It said 28 Katyusha rockets fired by "soldiers of the caliphate" hit Kabul's heavily fortified Green Zone that houses "the presidential palace, embassies of Crusader states, and the headquarters of Afghan forces".

