Islamic State group claims Kabul rocket attacks

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for deadly rocket attacks Saturday on densely populated parts of the Afghan capital, in a statement on its Telegram channels.
It said 28 Katyusha rockets fired by "soldiers of the caliphate" hit Kabul's heavily fortified Green Zone that houses "the presidential palace, embassies of Crusader states, and the headquarters of Afghan forces".
