'Israel has evidence Iran behind deadly tanker attack'

Israel has evidence Iran behind deadly tanker attack, says PM Naftali Bennett

'In any case, we know how to send a message to Iran in our own way,' said Bennett

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Aug 01 2021, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 20:26 ist
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday Israel was privy to "evidence" proving Iran was behind the deadly tanker attack off Oman, warning his country could "send a message" in retaliation.

Also Read | Iran denies involvement in attack on Israeli-managed tanker off Oman

"The intelligence evidence for this exists and we expect the international community will make it clear to the Iranian regime that they have made a serious mistake," he said at the weekly cabinet meeting in remarks conveyed by his office.

"In any case, we know how to send a message to Iran in our own way."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Israel
Naftali Bennett
World news
Iran
Oman

What's Brewing

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 