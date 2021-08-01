Iran denies involvement in attack on Israeli-managed tanker off Oman

Iran denies involvement in attack on tanker off Oman

This referred to an incident last week that killed two and which Israel blamed on the Islamic Republic

  • Aug 01 2021, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 14:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Iran was not involved in an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Sunday, referring to an incident last week that killed two and which Israel blamed on the Islamic Republic.

"The Zionist regime (Israel) has created insecurity terror and violence ... these accusations about Iran's involvement are condemned by Tehran," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

