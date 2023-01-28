42 held after Jerusalem synagogue shooting: Police

Israel police say 42 arrested after Jerusalem synagogue shooting

To be updated

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Jan 28 2023, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 14:40 ist
Palestinians celebrate in Gaza City on January 27, 2023, following a shooting attack by a Palestinian gunman outside an east Jerusalem synagogue. Credit: AFP Photo

Israeli police said Saturday they had arrested 42 people following a deadly shooting at an east Jerusalem synagogue, including members of the Palestinian gunman's family.

"The police arrested 42 suspects for questioning, some of them from the terrorist's family," as well as residents from his neighbourhood in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, a police statement said.

Also Read | Hezbollah praises synagogue attack in Jerusalem 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jerusalem
Hezbollah
Israel
Palestine
World news
Shooting

What's Brewing

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

 