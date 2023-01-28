Israel police say 42 arrested after Jerusalem synagogue shooting

Israeli police said Saturday they had arrested 42 people following a deadly shooting at an east Jerusalem synagogue, including members of the Palestinian gunman's family.
"The police arrested 42 suspects for questioning, some of them from the terrorist's family," as well as residents from his neighbourhood in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, a police statement said.
Also Read | Hezbollah praises synagogue attack in Jerusalem
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed
Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer
'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon
Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols
Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history
The wild, wicked world of caricatures
DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues
Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra
Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs
Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT