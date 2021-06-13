Israel's designated PM vows to fight Iran nuclear deal

Israel's designated PM vows to fight Iran nuclear deal

The strong comments maintain the confrontational policy by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

AP
AP, Jerusalem,
  • Jun 13 2021, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 20:20 ist
Naftali Bennett. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Israel's designated prime minister, Naftali Bennett, says that renewing the international nuclear deal with Iran will be a mistake.

In a speech to parliament, Bennett said that Israel remains ready to act against Iran.

“Israel will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” Bennett said. “Israel will not be a party to the agreement and will continue to preserve full freedom of action.”

The strong comments maintain the confrontational policy by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also read: Netanyahu: Israel's longest-serving premier on the ropes

Nonetheless, Bennett thanked President Joe Biden and the US administration for supporting Israel over the decades.

Bennett's new government is scheduled to be sworn into office late Sunday after a parliamentary vote. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Naftali Bennett
Iran

What's Brewing

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

Never judge a book by its gender

Never judge a book by its gender

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

 