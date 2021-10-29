Joe Biden arrives in Rome for G20 summit

Joe Biden arrives in Rome for G20 summit at start of Europe trip

Biden will begin his foreign trip Friday with an audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 29 2021, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 08:52 ist
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at Fiumicino airport to attend the G20 summit of world leaders and meet Pope Francis at the Vatican ahead of the president's trip to Glasgow for COP26, near Rome, Italy. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden arrived early Friday in Rome, where he will take part in the G20 summit -- the first in-person gathering since the pandemic began -- before heading to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit.

Biden will begin his foreign trip Friday with an audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City. The veteran Democrat is only the second Catholic US president, after John F Kennedy. He will also meet on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Joe Biden
Rome
Glasgow
Pope Francis
Vatican
World news

