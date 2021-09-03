Biden calls emergency in NY over heavy rain, floods

Joe Biden calls emergency in New York over heavy rain, floods

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four northeastern states including New York

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 03 2021, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 10:10 ist
Remnants of Ida are seen in New York. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency in New York state, ordering federal aid to help regional responders tackle devastation left by a fading Hurricane Ida, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four northeastern states including New York as hurricane remnants unleashed torrential rains

