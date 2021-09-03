Joe Biden calls emergency in New York over heavy rain, floods

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency in New York state, ordering federal aid to help regional responders tackle devastation left by a fading Hurricane Ida, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.
Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four northeastern states including New York as hurricane remnants unleashed torrential rains
