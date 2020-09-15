Joe Biden slams Donald Trump as 'climate arsonist'

AFP
AFP, Wilmington,
  • Sep 15 2020, 01:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 01:58 ist
US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on wildfires with local and federal fire and emergency officials at Sacramento McClellan Airport in McClellan Park, California. Credit: AFP Photo

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Monday slammed rival Donald Trump as a "climate arsonist" whose refusal to take global warming seriously would exacerbate the crisis if the Republican incumbent is re-elected in November.

"If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more of America ablaze?" Biden said, savaging Trump for failing to "take responsibility" for the ongoing wildfire crisis in the West.

"We need a president who respects science, who understands that the damage from climate change is already here," Biden added.

