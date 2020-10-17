Kamala Harris says she would be back on road on October 19

Kamala Harris says she would be back on road on Oct 19

The California Senator had suspended her campaign early this week as “abundance of caution”

PTI
PTI, Macon,
  • Oct 17 2020, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 10:45 ist
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said she would resume her campaign on Monday.

The California Senator had suspended her campaign early this week as “abundance of caution” after two of her staffers tested positive for Covid-19. She has tested negative.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump had sent her best wishes.

Harris, 55, gave an update on her health and campaign during a virtual fundraiser on Friday.

She also thanked everyone for their thoughts and reiterated the news that two people around the campaign had tested positive for Covid-19.

"The last time I saw them was about seven days ago and I have consistently tested negative and they are doing well," Harris said.

But for the sake of what we have been trying to do as a campaign, which is really be as cautious as possible, I suspended my trips and my travel for the weekend. But I’ll be back on the road Monday and today already I have been in many states, including Wisconsin virtually,” she said. 

Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Democrats
US Presidential Elections 2020
United States

