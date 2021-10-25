Khartoum airport shut amid reports of coup in Sudan

Reuters
Reuters, Khartoum,
  • Oct 25 2021, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 11:16 ist
Aid workers check a shipment of vaccines against the coronavirus sent to Sudan by the Covax vaccine-sharing initiative at the airport in the capital Khartoum. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Khartoum airport was shut and international flights were suspended on Monday, the Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel reported, amid reports of a military coup. There was no announcement from the Sudanese government on the status of the airport.

Sudan
Khartoum
World news

