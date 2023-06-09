Russia slams Ukraine of shelling, killing flood victims

Kremlin accuses Ukraine of 'barbaric' shelling attack, killing dam flood victims

'Due to shelling there are dead among the flood victims, there was even a pregnant woman,' Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow ,
  • Jun 09 2023, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 15:05 ist
Locals near the Dnipro river which flooded after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached as smoke rises after shelling on the opposite bank. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Kremlin on Friday accused Ukrainian forces of killing civilian victims of flooding caused by the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine in repeated shelling attacks, including one pregnant woman.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the purported attacks "barbaric."

Reuters could not independently verify Peskov's assertions and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which has accused Russian forces of shelling civilians located on flooded territory which it controls.

Peskov said Russian rescue workers were doing their best to help people in flooded areas on the left (east) bank of the River Dnipro which is under Russian control, but were being constantly shelled by Ukrainian forces.

"All the work is taking place under the shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces. This shelling does not stop. This is more than barbaric shelling," Peskov told reporters.

"As a result of this shelling there are dead among the flood victims, there was even a pregnant woman."

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of blowing up the dam. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years

Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

 