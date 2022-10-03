Kremlin prefers balance approach on nuke use in Ukraine

Kremlin prefers 'balance' after Putin ally suggests using nuclear bomb in Ukraine

The Kremlin has made clear that those nuclear protections extend to the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow is in the process of formally annexing

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Oct 03 2022, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 17:46 ist
Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters photo

The Kremlin on Monday said it favoured a "balanced approach" to the issue of nuclear weapons, not based on emotion, after a key ally of President Vladimir Putin called over the weekend for Russia to use a "low-yield nuclear weapon" in Ukraine.

Asked about the comments by Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Chechnya region, who also criticised Russia's military leadership over battlefield setbacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had the right to voice his opinion, but that Russia's military approach should not be driven by emotions.

"This is a very emotional moment. The heads of regions have the right to express their point of view," Peskov said in a call with reporters on Monday.

"But even in difficult moments, emotions should be kept out of any kind of assessment. So we prefer to stick to balanced, objective assessments."

Peskov said the basis for any use of nuclear weapons was set down in Russia's nuclear doctrine.

Those guidelines allow for the use of nuclear weapons if they - or another weapon of mass destruction - are used against Russia, or if the Russian state faces an existential threat from conventional weapons.

"There can be no other considerations when it comes to this," said Peskov.

The Kremlin has made clear that those nuclear protections extend to the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow is in the process of formally annexing.

Last month, Putin warned the West he was "not bluffing" when he said Russia was prepared to use nuclear weapons to protect its territory. On Friday he said the United States had created a "precedent" by dropping nuclear bombs on Japan at the end of World War Two.

Kadyrov was installed as Chechen president by Putin in 2007 to exert control over an autonomous region that had fought bloody wars with Moscow throughout the 1990s and early 2000s for independence.

Kadyrov has provided Chechen forces to support Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, and his criticism of the military leadership after Russia withdrew from its stronghold of Lyman was some of the most trenchant since the start of the seven-month-old conflict.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kremlin
Russia
World news
Nuclear Weapons
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Forests and wildlife at risk

Forests and wildlife at risk

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

 