Kremlin says it has no information on use of Iranian 'Kamikaze' drones

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it had no information about whether or not Iranian "Kamikaze" were used in large-scale attacks against Ukraine earlier this week.

Leaders in Ukraine have accused Russia of using Iranian Shahed-136 drones in attacks against Kyiv.

Asked if Russia did use the Iranian drones in the attack on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any information about their use.