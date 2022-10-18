No info on use of Iranian 'Kamikaze' drones: Kremlin

Kremlin says it has no information on use of Iranian 'Kamikaze' drones

Leaders in Ukraine have accused Russia of using Iranian Shahed-136 drones in attacks against Kyiv

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Oct 18 2022, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 16:15 ist
A local resident sits outside a building destroyed by Russian, Iranian-made, drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv, on October 5. Credit: AFP Photo

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it had no information about whether or not Iranian "Kamikaze" were used in large-scale attacks against Ukraine earlier this week.

Leaders in Ukraine have accused Russia of using Iranian Shahed-136 drones in attacks against Kyiv.

Russian 'kamikaze drones' strike Kyiv in attack of 'desperation'

Asked if Russia did use the Iranian drones in the attack on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any information about their use.

