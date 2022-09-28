Kyiv won't negotiate with Moscow after 'referendums', Zelenskyy tells UN

Kyiv will not be able to negotiate with Russia after Moscow held annexation "referendums" in four occupied Ukrainian regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.
"Russia's recognition of the pseudo-referendums as 'normal', implementation of the so-called Crimean scenario, and yet another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory means that there is nothing to talk about with (the) current Russian president," he said in a video message.
"In front of the eyes of the whole world, Russia is conducting an outright farce called a 'referendum' on the occupied territory of Ukraine," he said.
"People are forced to fill out some papers for a TV picture under the muzzles of machine guns.
"The figures of the alleged results of the pseudo-referendum were drawn in advance," he said.
Zelenskyy added that "threats to use nuclear weapons have become a constant narrative of Russian officials and propagandists".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...
Coffee, tea, chocolate and climate change
Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice
Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream
In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines
UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer
Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre