Kyiv won't negotiate with Moscow after 'referendums', Zelenskyy tells UN

The figures of the alleged results of the pseudo-referendum were drawn in advance, he said

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Sep 28 2022, 03:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 04:02 ist
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Kyiv will not be able to negotiate with Russia after Moscow held annexation "referendums" in four occupied Ukrainian regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

"Russia's recognition of the pseudo-referendums as 'normal', implementation of the so-called Crimean scenario, and yet another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory means that there is nothing to talk about with (the) current Russian president," he said in a video message.

"In front of the eyes of the whole world, Russia is conducting an outright farce called a 'referendum' on the occupied territory of Ukraine," he said.

"People are forced to fill out some papers for a TV picture under the muzzles of machine guns.

"The figures of the alleged results of the pseudo-referendum were drawn in advance," he said.

Zelenskyy added that "threats to use nuclear weapons have become a constant narrative of Russian officials and propagandists".

