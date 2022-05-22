Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts Philippines

The quake, which occurred at 5:50 am, hit at a depth of 132 km, about 21-km northwest of Calatagan town

IANS
IANS, Manila,
  • May 22 2022, 09:14 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 09:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 jolted Batangas province on the main Philippine island of Luzon on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 5:50 am, hit at a depth of 132 km, about 21-km northwest of Calatagan town.

The tremor was also felt in Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan and Oriental Mindoro, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The institute added that the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

Manila
Earthquake
Philippines
World news

