Mayor of town near Kyiv killed by Russian fire

Prylypko was shot dead along with two others

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 07 2022, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 17:25 ist
Oerview of damage caused by recent airstrikes and heavy fighting in and around the Antonov airport at Gostomel, north-west of Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian forces have killed the mayor of Gostomel, a town near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that is home to a strategic airport, city authorities said on Monday.

"The head of Gostomel, Yuri Illich Prylypko, died while distributing bread to the hungry and medicine to the sick," the city said on its Facebook page.

Follow live updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis here

Prylypko was shot dead along with two others, it said, without specifying when.

"No-one forced him to go under the occupiers' bullets," it said. "He died for his people, for Gostomel. He died a hero."

Gostomel, northwest of Kyiv, is home to the strategic Antonov military airport, which was the site of fierce battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the first days of the war.

