Memphis fires 2 EMTs who responded to Tyre Nichols

Memphis fires two EMTs who responded to police beating of Tyre Nichols

They were fired saying an investigation had found they failed to provide adequate medical care

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 31 2023, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 08:40 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Memphis Fire Department on Monday said it had fired two emergency medical technicians who responded to the brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols, saying an investigation had found they failed to provide adequate medical care. 

Also Read | US: Memphis releases deadly police beating video

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
World news

What's Brewing

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK

Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

 