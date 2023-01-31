Memphis fires two EMTs who responded to police beating of Tyre Nichols

The Memphis Fire Department on Monday said it had fired two emergency medical technicians who responded to the brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols, saying an investigation had found they failed to provide adequate medical care.
Also Read | US: Memphis releases deadly police beating video
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother
More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka
Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?
Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK
Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme
Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra