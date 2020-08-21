Mike Bloomberg urges voters to view Trump as employee

Mike Bloomberg urges voters to view Donald Trump as employee

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Aug 21 2020, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 11:37 ist
Former Democratic US presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

Businessman Mike Bloomberg is urging Americans to evaluate President Donald Trump like a coworker or employee when deciding whether to give him another term.

At Thursday's Democratic National Convention, Bloomberg asked: “Would you rehire or work for someone who ran your business into the ground, and who always does what's best for him or her, even when it hurts the company?”

He asked, “If the answer is no, why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?”

Also read: Julia Louis-Dreyfus hosts final night of Democratic National Convention

Bloomberg's addition to the convention lineup is another example of Biden trying to appeal to moderate and even Republican voters. Bloomberg has been a Republican, independent and a Democrat throughout his career.

Bloomberg was particularly effective at getting under Trump's skin.

He's now telling voters that Trump's slogan of “Make America Great Again" makes a pretty good case for Joe Biden.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mike Bloomberg
Donald Trump
United States
Joe Biden
US Presidential Elections 2020
Republicans
Democrats

What's Brewing

Scientists peer inside mummified Egyptian animals

Scientists peer inside mummified Egyptian animals

Poison a favoured weapon in Russia?

Poison a favoured weapon in Russia?

Greenland lost record 586 bn tonnes of ice in 2019

Greenland lost record 586 bn tonnes of ice in 2019

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

 