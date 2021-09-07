Mobile internet services restored in Srinagar, Budgam

Internet on mobile devices was restored in Srinagar and Budgam districts of Kashmir division on Tuesday, six days after it was suspended in the wake of the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Internet services on all platforms have been restored across Kashmir Valley with these services restored in Srinagar and Budgam districts on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The internet services were restored in mobile devices in eight of the 10 districts of Kashmir Valley on Monday.

Voice call and internet services, except the lease lines, were snapped late on Wednesday night, hours after the death of Geelani at his Hyderpora residence.

While voice call and internet services on broadband and fiber platforms were restored on Friday night, the internet services on mobile devices remained suspended till Monday.

