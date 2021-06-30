Moderna shot produces antibodies against Delta variant

Moderna’s Covid shot produces antibodies against Delta variant

Moderna researchers tested blood samples from eight people for antibodies against versions of the spike protein from different coronavirus variants, including delta

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jun 30 2021, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 11:28 ist
Shares of Moderna gained 5.9 per cent at the news. Credit: AFP Photo

Moderna Inc. said its vaccine produced protective antibodies against the delta variant spreading in the US and many other parts of the world.

Moderna researchers tested blood samples from eight people for antibodies against versions of the spike protein from different coronavirus variants, including delta, which emerged in India. The vaccine “produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested,” the company said in a statement. The results were released on the pre-print server bioRxiv.

The protective proteins are called neutralizing antibodies because they’re capable of preventing the virus from entering cells. Compared to the quantity of antibodies produced against the main version of the virus, neutralizing antibody levels against the delta variant were reduced by 2.1-fold.

Shares of Moderna gained 5.9 per cent at 10:24 am in New York.

Antibody levels were reduced by 4.2-fold against the eta strain first found Nigeria, and by eight-fold against a new variant identified in Angola called A.VOI.V2.

Read | Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid-19, says NIH

High enough

The lab-based study did not directly measure vaccine effectiveness. Although reduced, the neutralizing antibody levels are still thought to be high enough to prevent disease, as the messenger RNA vaccine generates a strong immune reaction that creates a surplus of antibodies against the original strain.

“We remain committed to studying emerging variants, generating data and sharing it as it becomes available. These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in the statement.

Moderna earlier published research showing its vaccine produces neutralizing antibodies against the alpha, beta, and gamma variants that emerged in different regions.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Moderna

What's Brewing

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

Olympics: After long battle, karate gets biggest stage

Olympics: After long battle, karate gets biggest stage

Venus Williams, 41, rises to 90th Wimbledon win

Venus Williams, 41, rises to 90th Wimbledon win

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Could your face mask detect Covid?

 