Moderna seeks FDA nod for Omicron BA.4, BA.5 booster

Moderna seeks FDA nod for booster shot aimed at Omicron BA.4, BA.5

The application is based on pre-clinical data for the dose that contains the dominant BA.4/BA.5 variants

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 24 2022, 02:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 02:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it has completed its submission to the US Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use authorisation of its Covid-19 booster shot tailored against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.

The application is based on pre-clinical data for the dose that contains the dominant BA.4/BA.5 variants along with the original coronavirus strain.

The submission also includes clinical trial data for its BA.1 Omicron-targeting bivalent booster candidate, Moderna said.

The announcement comes a day after rival Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech sought US authorisation for their vaccine booster retooled to target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.

Pfizer also said they would have doses available to ship immediately after regulatory clearance.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Moderna
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news
Omicron

What's Brewing

Women's financial freedom key step towards progress

Women's financial freedom key step towards progress

Seven spine-chilling shows for you

Seven spine-chilling shows for you

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

 