Mujahideen was trained by Pak, funded by CIA: Imran

  • Sep 13 2019, 10:22am ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2019, 10:37am ist
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his regret over Pakistan's involvement with Mujahideen, an infamous outfit known for their terrorist activities. He said that the Mujahideen was trained by Pakistan in the 1980s to wage 'jihad' (holy war) against the then Soviet Union. According to Imran, the initial aim of the group was to fight against the Soviets who occupied Afghanistan. 

 He expressed concern that since Pakistan's involvement with these groups have been detrimental for his nation. 

In the end, he said it is unfair to blame Pakistan for USA's their failure in Afghanistan.  

