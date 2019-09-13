Mujahideen was trained by Pak, funded by CIA: Imran

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his regret over Pakistan's involvement with Mujahideen, an infamous outfit known for their terrorist activities. He said that the Mujahideen was trained by Pakistan in the 1980s to wage 'jihad' (holy war) against the then Soviet Union. According to Imran, the initial aim of the group was to fight against the Soviets who occupied Afghanistan.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan: In 80s we were training these Mujahideen people to do jihad against Soviet when they occupied Afghanistan. So,these people were trained by Pakistan, funded by US's CIA & now a decade later when the Americans come into Afghanistan... (File pic) (1/3) pic.twitter.com/34MQNcnA3X — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

He expressed concern that since Pakistan's involvement with these groups have been detrimental for his nation.

Pak PM:The same groups who are all in Pakistan are supposed to say that now because Americans are there it is no longer jihad its terrorism. It was a big contradiction&I strongly felt that Pakistan should have been neutral because by joining in,these groups turned against us(2/3) https://t.co/gVjDtcxB1T — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

In the end, he said it is unfair to blame Pakistan for USA's their failure in Afghanistan.