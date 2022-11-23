Multiple fatalities in Walmart shooting in Virginia, gunman dead

Multiple people were shot and killed inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Chesapeake Police Department.

The shooter, whose name the authorities did not release, was found dead at the store on Tuesday night, Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson with the Police Department, said in a brief news conference.

Kosinski did not say exactly how many people had been fatally shot, but he said he believed it was “less than 10.”

Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

The Police Department responded to a report of a shooting inside the Walmart about 10 pm, Kosinski said. He added that when officers entered the store, they found “multiple fatalities and multiple injured” individuals.

Kosinski said investigators did not know if the shooter was an employee, nor did they know whether he had died by suicide. He added that he did not believe any shots had been fired by police officers.

It was at least the second mass shooting in the country in less than a week. Five people were killed in shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.