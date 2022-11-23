Multiple fatalities in Walmart shooting in Virginia

Multiple fatalities in Walmart shooting in Virginia, gunman dead

The shooter, whose name the authorities did not release, was found dead at the store on Tuesday night

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • Nov 23 2022, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 11:13 ist
Representative image. Photo: AFP

Multiple people were shot and killed inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Chesapeake Police Department.

The shooter, whose name the authorities did not release, was found dead at the store on Tuesday night, Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson with the Police Department, said in a brief news conference.

Kosinski did not say exactly how many people had been fatally shot, but he said he believed it was “less than 10.”

The Police Department responded to a report of a shooting inside the Walmart about 10 pm, Kosinski said. He added that when officers entered the store, they found “multiple fatalities and multiple injured” individuals.

Kosinski said investigators did not know if the shooter was an employee, nor did they know whether he had died by suicide. He added that he did not believe any shots had been fired by police officers.

It was at least the second mass shooting in the country in less than a week. Five people were killed in shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Virginia
US
Shooting
World news
Walmart

What's Brewing

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

 