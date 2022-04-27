Musk supports Trump's 'Truth Social' app on Twitter

Meanwhile, Trump has decided not to join Twitter despite Musk buying it

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Apr 27 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 15:36 ist
Former US President Donald Trump (L) and Tesla owner Elon Musk. Credit: AFP File Photos

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday supported former US President Donald Trump's social network app 'Truth Social' by sharing its App Store ranking on his microblogging handle.

Musk shared a screenshot of the top five social media apps from the App Store, which showed Truth Social at number 1.

"Truth Social is currently beating Twitter and TikTok on the Apple Store," the Tesla CEO captioned the screenshot.

After the news broke that Twitter's board had agreed to accept Musk's offer to buy the company, several users started speculating that Trump's account might be reinstated.

Meanwhile, Trump has decided not to join Twitter despite Musk buying it, saying "Twitter has become very boring".

Trump said that he will not return to Twitter and will instead use his own 'TRUTH Social' as the only social media platform.

The former President's announcement came moments after Musk won a takeover bid to take Twitter private for $44 billion at $54.20 a share.

