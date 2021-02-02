Myanmar activist group starts civil disobedience drive

Myanmar activist group launches civil disobedience campaign over military takeover, Suu Kyi detainment

'Yangon Youth Network... declared and urged CD (civil disobedience) as an immediate response,' a representative said on Twitter

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 02 2021, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 13:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Yangon Youth Network activist group, one of Myanmar's biggest, said on Tuesday it had launched a civil disobedience campaign after the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

It was one of the first signs of specific action to oppose the coup.

"Yangon Youth Network... declared and urged CD (civil disobedience) as an immediate response," a representative said on Twitter, noting that doctors at a hospital in Mandalay had also begun such a campaign.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi

What's Brewing

The Lead: What Budget means for the healthcare industry

The Lead: What Budget means for the healthcare industry

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

What GameStop is really worth

What GameStop is really worth

Luck, not money, will get you on this SpaceX flight

Luck, not money, will get you on this SpaceX flight

Did alien life-form drive-by our solar system in 2017?

Did alien life-form drive-by our solar system in 2017?

 