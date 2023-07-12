NATO wants to put more troops on Russian borders: Russian envoy

The NATO summit in Vilnius showed the alliance's intention to concentrate more troops on the borders of Russia, Russian state agency TASS cited on Wednesday Moscow's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov as saying.
"The meeting in Vilnius demonstrated the bloc's intention to concentrate more and more troops on Russian borders. We have nowhere to retreat," Antonov told the agency.
According to Antonov, the statements in Vilnius also confirmed the "anti-Russian drive" of NATO, which has thrown all its resources "into the fight against our country."
