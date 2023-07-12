'NATO wants to put more troops on Russian borders'

NATO wants to put more troops on Russian borders: Russian envoy

'The meeting in Vilnius demonstrated the bloc's intention to concentrate more and more troops on Russian borders. We have nowhere to retreat,' the envoy said.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 12 2023, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 10:08 ist
NATO flag. Credit: iStock Photo

The NATO summit in Vilnius showed the alliance's intention to concentrate more troops on the borders of Russia, Russian state agency TASS cited on Wednesday Moscow's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov as saying.

"The meeting in Vilnius demonstrated the bloc's intention to concentrate more and more troops on Russian borders. We have nowhere to retreat," Antonov told the agency.

According to Antonov, the statements in Vilnius also confirmed the "anti-Russian drive" of NATO, which has thrown all its resources "into the fight against our country."

NATO
World news
United States
Russia

