Netanyahu announcement on judicial overhaul postponed

Netanyahu announcement on judicial overhaul postponed amid coalition disarray

More details are awaited

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Mar 27 2023, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 13:56 ist
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday postponed a public statement in which he had been expected to call a halt to his contested judicial overhaul, after a coalition ally urged him not to back down, top-rated Channel 12 TV said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report by Netanyahu's office.

World news
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu

