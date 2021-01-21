New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office

Biden revealed the new décor on Wednesday

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Jan 21 2021, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 12:23 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP.

President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office a slight makeover.

Biden revealed the new décor on Wednesday as he invited reporters into his new office to watch him sign a series of executive orders hours after he took office.

A bust of Cesar Chavez, the labour leader and civil rights activist, is nestled among an array of framed family photos displayed on a desk behind the new president. Also represented in sculptures are civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. Benjamin Franklin peers down at Biden from a portrait on a nearby wall.

Biden brought a dark blue rug out of storage to replace a lighter coloured one installed by former President Donald Trump. One office feature remains: Biden is also using what's known as the Resolute Desk because it was built from oak used in the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute. Trump used that desk, too.

Joe Biden
United States

