New Zealand to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military assistance

NZ to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military aid

This brings New Zealand's total assistance to Ukraine to NZ$11 million

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Mar 21 2022, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 09:47 ist
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. Credit: AFP File Photo

New Zealand said on Monday it will provide Ukraine with a further NZ$5 million ($3.46 million) in funds and non-lethal military assistance including some surplus equipment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the money would be primarily directed to a NATO Trust Fund that provides fuel, rations, communication equipment and first aid kits to support Ukraine as its battles Russian forces that invaded on Feb. 24.

"We consider what is happening in Ukraine as a massive disruption to the international rules-based order and because of that it impacts all of us and that's why we have taken these extraordinary measures," Ardern told a news conference.

The New Zealand Defence Force will provide tactical equipment such as body armour, helmets and vests that are surplus to requirements, she said.

New Zealand has also imposed sanctions on Russia and arranged a special visa for Ukrainians with New Zealand connections.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation".

New Zealand
Ukraine
Jacinda Ardern
World news

