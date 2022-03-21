New Zealand to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military assistance

New Zealand said on Monday it will provide Ukraine with a further NZ$5 million ($3.46 million) in funds and non-lethal military assistance including some surplus equipment.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the money would be primarily directed to a NATO Trust Fund that provides fuel, rations, communication equipment and first aid kits to support Ukraine as its battles Russian forces that invaded on Feb. 24.
"We consider what is happening in Ukraine as a massive disruption to the international rules-based order and because of that it impacts all of us and that's why we have taken these extraordinary measures," Ardern told a news conference.
Follow live Ukraine-Russia crisis updates here
The New Zealand Defence Force will provide tactical equipment such as body armour, helmets and vests that are surplus to requirements, she said.
This brings New Zealand's total assistance to Ukraine to NZ$11 million.
New Zealand has also imposed sanctions on Russia and arranged a special visa for Ukrainians with New Zealand connections.
Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation".
Check out latest DH videos here
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'
Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title
DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb
BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar
70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka
'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record
'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA
Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war
Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases