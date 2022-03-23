9 humanitarian corridors agreed for March 24: Ukraine

Nine humanitarian corridors agreed for March 24: Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Lyiv,
  • Mar 23 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 13:58 ist

An agreement has been reached to try to evacuate civilians trapped in Ukrainian towns and cities through nine "humanitarian corridors" on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Signalling no agreement had been reached with Russia to establish a safe corridor from the heart of Mariupol, she said people wishing to leave the besieged port city would find transport in nearby Berdyansk.

